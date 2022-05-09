Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 16619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

