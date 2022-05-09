OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. 7,750,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,823. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,085,000 shares of company stock worth $3,351,900. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OPKO Health by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

