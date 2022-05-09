OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.