OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.