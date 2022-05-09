OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

