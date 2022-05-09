O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $720.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $609.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,261. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $685.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.06. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

