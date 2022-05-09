Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

