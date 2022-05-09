Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
