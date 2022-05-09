Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

