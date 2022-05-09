Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $44,185.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.