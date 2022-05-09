Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

