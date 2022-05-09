Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.58. 2,470,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,841. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

