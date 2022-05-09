Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

OMI stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 817,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,105. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $13,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

