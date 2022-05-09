Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. 817,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,105. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

