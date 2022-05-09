Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816,137. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

