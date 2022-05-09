Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys Shares of 352,441 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,109,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.39% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

