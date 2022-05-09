Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vistra were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.
In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,392,000 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vistra stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.80. 140,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,739. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.
Vistra Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
