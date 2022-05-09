Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $13.22 Million Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.44% of OneSpaWorld worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,375. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

