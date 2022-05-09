Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $205,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 204,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

