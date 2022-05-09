Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $42.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,272.25. 32,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,750.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.