Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 21.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 22,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,292. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 102.31%. Research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

