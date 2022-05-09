Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.17. 51,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

