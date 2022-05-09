Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

NYSE APD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

