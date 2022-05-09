Pangolin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00180249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00568560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036324 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.67 or 1.91947755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,874,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

