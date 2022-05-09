Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.08%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

