Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.55.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$34.32 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$36.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.17.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$416,366.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,671,185.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

