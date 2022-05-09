Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $6.57 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00021686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,195 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

