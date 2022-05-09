Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of PH opened at $271.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $260.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.74.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

