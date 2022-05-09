ParkinGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $37.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,267.59 or 0.99957132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

