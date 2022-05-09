PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $844,844.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

