Partners Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ PTRS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.62.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.39%.
About Partners Bancorp (Get Rating)
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
