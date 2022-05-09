PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFSI traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 220,982 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,406 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

