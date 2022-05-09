pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Hits $2.17 Million

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $2.17 million and $633.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.