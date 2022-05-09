PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 787,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,741. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

