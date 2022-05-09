PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,268,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

