PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 787,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,517,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.41. 373,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

