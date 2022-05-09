PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

