Permission Coin Achieves Market Cap of $18.54 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $370,829.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00571075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,769.68 or 1.83138256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

