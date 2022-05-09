Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1,199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $182,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO opened at $32.48 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

