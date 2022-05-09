Petrofac (LON:PFC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.86) on Thursday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The company has a market cap of £776.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,006.35). Also, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,269.83).

About Petrofac (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.