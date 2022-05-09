Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,734,945. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $274.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

