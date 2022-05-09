PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $969,744.53 and $61,100.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,721.11 or 0.99978243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029229 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

