Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

DOC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

