PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.33

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 1842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

