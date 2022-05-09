Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 145029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

The company has a market cap of C$171.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

