Playcent Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,609.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $532,660.24 and $33,609.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.80 or 1.00010449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100211 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

