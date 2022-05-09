PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $212,537.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 31,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars.

