Polker (PKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377,758.00

Polker (PKR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $1.78 million and $377,758.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00593576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036352 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.06 or 1.95416487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

