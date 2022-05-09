PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. 5,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 23.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 68.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 415,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 168,477 shares in the last quarter.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

