PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.92. 308,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,150. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

