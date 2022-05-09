Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. 431,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,856. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.