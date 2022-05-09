Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$126.00 to C$125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Premium Brands traded as low as C$98.71 and last traded at C$99.65, with a volume of 30376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.22.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.78.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.